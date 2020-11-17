Elderly and Disabled Assistive Devices Market Competitions by Players, Present Situation Analysis, Development, Challenges, Opportunity Analysis And Forecast – 2026

Rise in geriatric and disabled population and high disposable income of baby boomers propel the growth of the global elderly and disabled assistive devices market. On the other hand, high cost of medical devices and low reimbursement from medical insurers hamper the growth to certain extent. However, high-end technological advancements in assistive devices are expected to create a number of lucrative opportunities for the key players in the industry.

The global elderly and disabled assistive devices market was estimated at $23 billion in 2018, and is expected to hit $35.59 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2019–2026.

Mobility aids devices segment to manifest fastest growth by 2026

The mobility aids devices segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than one-fourth of the market, owing to surge in developments in mobility assistive device technology, rise in disabled & geriatric population requiring mobility assistance, and increase in number of accidents. The report includes analysis of the other segments such as living aids, bathroom safety equipment, and medical furniture.

North America to rule the roost in terms of revenue-

Based on geography, North America accounted for nearly half of the total market revenue in 2018 and is anticipated to lead the trail till 2026. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 8.5% till 2026.

Major market players

The report provides detailed analysis of the key market players such as Drive Medical, AI Squared, Invacare, GN Resound Group, Pride Mobility Products Corporation, Nordic Capital (Sunrise Medical LLC), Sonova Holding AG, Siemens Ltd., William Demant Holding A/S, and Starkey hearing technologies. These companies have adopted various market strategies such as partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the market.

