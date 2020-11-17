Meningococcal Vaccines Market Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Global Industry Analysis by Regions, Type and Applications

Rise in outbreaks of meningococcal disease, increase in immunization programs across the world, and surge in research and development for vaccine technology drive the global meningococcal vaccine market

the global Meningococcal Vaccine Industry garnered $1.93 billion in 2018, and is projected to garner $4.19 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2019 to 2026. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and changing market trends.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/330

Covid-19 scenario

Due to lockdown, immunization programs will come to a halt and program schedules will be changed in various countries.

Research and development activities for vaccine technology will be limited, as researchers need to stay at home during the lockdown.

Meningococcal vaccine is used as a placebo effect in the Covid-19 vaccine trial conducted at the University of Oxford .

Based on vaccine type, the conjugate segment accounted for the largest market share with nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. In addition, the segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share, holding nearly half of the total share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its dominant share during the forecast period. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is also anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026. The market also analyses regions including Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/330

The conjugate segment to maintain its lead by 2026

Based on vaccine type, the conjugate segment held the largest share of the global meningococcal vaccine market, accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead by 2026. Moreover, this segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 10.2% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to usage of vaccines in routine immunization schedules, preventive campaigns, and outbreak responses. The research also analyzes segments including polysachharide and subcapsular.

North America to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period

Based on region, North America accounted for the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2018, holding nearly half of the global meningococcal vaccine market, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. This is due to surge in prevalence of meningitis disease and ease in availability of meningococcal vaccine products for treatment of the disease. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026, owing to surge in outbreaks of meningococcal diseases and widespread availability of products.

Leading market players

Bio-Manguinhos

Bio-Med Pvt. Limited

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Products Co., Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.

Incepta Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com