Antonia Fontenelle argues for libel, defamation and injury in lawsuit filed by the Neto brothers

SÃO PAULO, SP – The 39th Rio Criminal Court has accepted the criminal complaint filed by brothers Felipe and Luccas Neto against Antonia Fontenelle for posting a video on her Instagram in which she associated the two YouTubers with incitement and practice of pedophilia. The presenter will respond to criminal prosecutions for the crimes of libel (five times), libel (seven times) and personal injury (three times).

The information was published by columnist Fabia Oliveira, of the newspaper O Dia, and confirmed by the opinion of the Rio Court of Justice.

In another case, the YouTubers are asking for compensation for moral damages in the amount of R $ 200 thousand (R $ 100 thousand for each), a public retraction by Fontenelle and the payment of legal fees, in addition to the exclusion of the video.

The controversy started when the presenter posted on her social media a video of images taken on the internet and edited, in which Luccas appears to be simulating a blowjob in a bottle, while Felipe jokes about throwing a ‘butt plug’ with his face. “Can we call this video incitement to pedophilia with the naked eye?” She said then.

Asked by the report, Fontenelle only spoke at the conclusion of this text. In June, during a live, the presenter spoke on the subject. “I haven’t accused anyone and if you don’t know how to interpret, there is absolutely nothing I can do,” he said. “At no time did I say that you are both pedophiles, I asked if this video was an incitement to pedophilia.”

The actress and presenter complained that she put in the process that she authored the video. “You know this video is running on the Internet, I was afraid of people watching this video and I posted (…) and I asked for the attention of the Neto brothers because you work with children.”

Via a press office, Felipe Neto said that he and his brother together had six criminal actions against Antonia Fontenelle “because of the numerous offenses committed by her”.

“One at the 39th Criminal Court, one at the 34th Criminal Court and four at the 9th Special Criminal Court (JECrim). The charges in the pending actions in both courts were accepted by the court, which initiated proceedings against Antonia Fontenelle JECrim, the hearing was scheduled for December 9, “he informs.