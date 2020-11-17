Asia-Pacific Endotherapy Devices Market 2020 by Top Manufacturers Study BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, JSM Corporation, Fujifilm, KMG Chemicals

Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market accounted for $826 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $1,315 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.9% from 2018 to 2024. Japan was the highest contributor in the Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market in 2017; however, China is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF of Report@ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4648

Endoscopy is performed to examine abdominal pain, ulcers, digestive tract bleeding, and abnormal growths in the colon and other abdominal & gastrointestinal conditions. The minimally invasiveness of this procedure with fewer post operation complications makes it one of the most preferred and sought-after procedures in diagnostics and surgeries.

Major Key Players: –

The key players operating in the Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market include Hoya Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Conmed Corporation Medtronic Plc., Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG, Smith & Nephew, Plc., and Johnson & Johnson. Other prominent players in the value chain include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cook Medical, Siemens Healthcare, Steris Corporation, Frontier Healthcare, and Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Various strategies adopted by these companies to gain stronghold of the market include partnerships, collaborations, approvals, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansions, and others.

Among the products, GI devices & accessories segment is the dominant segment contributing towards the growth of Asia-Pacific endotherapy devices market in 2017 owing to the increase in incidence of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases requiring the use of GI endotherapy.

Make an Enquiry before Buying @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4648

Market Segmentation:

The report presents in-depth insights into each of the leading Asia-Pacific Endotherapy Devices end user verticals along with annual forecasts to 2027.

The market is evaluated based on its regional penetration, explaining the performance of the market in each regional market covering regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa).

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business -consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com