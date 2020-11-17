Realme CEO reveals secret to brand’s success in listening to users

Realme has only been on the market for two years, but it has already become one of the most popular manufacturers, either by being able to deliver a portfolio of devices in the cost-benefit line or by having strategies that can effectively reach the target audience, which are young people.

After announcing its arrival in Brazil, the Chinese manufacturer, a former subsidiary of Oppo, unveiled some of the strategies that allow it to sell so much and so quickly in Asia, breaking several records when launching different cellphones.

Recently, Sky Li, CEO of Realme, revealed the secret to the brand’s rapid success, which is having users co-creators of the products, basing each launch on public feedback, which is heard in full and applied to each new product delivered. at the market.

“In two years, realme has never stopped interacting and co-creating with young users. We hope to be the brand that knows young people the best, ”reveals Sky Li, CEO of Realme.

Also in the letter, Li made a point of highlighting some figures realized by Realme in recent times, where it is possible to see a rapid maturity of the brand market, which has become more and more popular with the public and this has allowed to cross barriers and invest abroad. from the Asian quadrant.

To give a good example, the businessman showed that the company’s smartwatch has become the bestseller in India, while racking up sales records in China, Thailand and Indonesia. In Russia, Realme is already in the top 5 of the brands with the largest market share in a year, records which demonstrate the escalation of success in practice.

Even with a consolidated vision of investing in young audiences, Realme not only focuses on manufacturing smartwatches and mobile phones, but also expands the ecosystem of AIoT devices, implementing advanced technologies to create a Innovatively designed product environment with attractive performance.

The company’s efforts have been successful in leveraging its reach into other markets, and we will soon be able to officially access these products here in Brazil.

And then, dear reader, looking forward to the company's arrival here