Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market to Witness High Growth in Near Future

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Analysis:

Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market is set to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 540.34 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 779.66 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.69% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rising market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the various industries regarding the cleanliness and health concerns.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the industrial vacuum cleaner market are Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG, LG Electronics, Nilfisk Group, Tennant Company, Comac SpA, Hako GmbH, Diversey Inc., Numatic International Ltd., Delfinvacuums, RUWAC INDUSTRIESAUGER GMBH, RGS Vacuum Solutions, Depureco Industrial Vacuums Srl, Nederman Holding AB, Suiden Co.Ltd., Eureka Forbes, EXAIR Corporation, Josef Kränzle GmbH & Co. KG, Sibilia, American Vacuum Company, Debus GmbH, Ghibli & Wirbel SpA, Pullman-Ermator, Goodway, VAC-U-MAX, CS Unitec Inc., Michael Williams Engineering Ltd, Polivac International Pty Ltd., Quirepace Limited, Tiger-Vac International Inc., and WIeland Lufttechnik.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Industrial Vacuum Cleaner Market by Countries

Continued….

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Benefits related to hygiene, health concerns with the use of industrial vacuum cleaners are expected to drive the market growth

Maintenance of these machines and competitiveness of products in the market is expected to pose a challenge to the market growth

In July 2017, Quirepace Limited announced the launch of a new class of industrial vacuum cleaners that is devised to clean the medium hazard particles and is designed on the latest industry standards required in construction applications.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

