Land Mobile Radio Market Growing at a Significant Rate in the Forecast Period 2027 || Sepura Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation and More

Global land mobile radio market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 12% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising adoption of the new technologies and innovations by the leading firms across the globe due to the increasing rate of terrorism, natural disasters and crime will promulgate the overall market size.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global land mobile radio market are Sepura Limited, Motorola Solutions Inc., Harris Corporation, JVCKENWOOD Corporation, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Hytera Communications Corporation Limited, BK Technologies, Tait Communications, Simoco, Artel, Codan Communications, Cisco Systems, Inc., Exacom Inc., Icom America Inc., Midland Radio, PowerTrunk.com , Uniden America Corporation, ZETRON among others.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Land Mobile Radio Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Land Mobile Radio Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Land Mobile Radio Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Land Mobile Radio Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Land Mobile Radio Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Land Mobile Radio Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Land Mobile Radio Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Land Mobile Radio Market by Countries

Continued….

Rising upgradations and enhancements of critical communication operations is enhancing the market growth

Increasing limitations in the spectrum bandwidths is hampering the market to grow

In March 2018, Motorola Solutions Inc. launched 3 new solutions for the enhancement of mission critical communications including an app for sharing the digital evidence. These solutions were LEX L11 Mission-Critical LTE Device, Capture Mobile Camera App, and APX 8500HP Mobile Radio. The launch of these new solutions provided the strengthening of LTE networks and communications for the first responders using land mobile radio

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

