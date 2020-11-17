At 4.1% CAGR, Global Medicated Feed Additives Market to Grow Significantly by 2025

Main companies profiled in this study:

Zoetis

Zagro

Purina Animal Nutrition

Cargill

Biostadt India

Archer Daniels Midland

Alltech

Adisseo France

Hipro Animal Nutrtion

The global Medicated Feed Additives market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 11400 million by 2025, from USD 9691.4 million in 2019.

Global Medicated Feed Additives Market Segmentation:

By Type, Medicated Feed Additives market has been segmented into

Antioxidants

Antibiotics

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Enzymes

Amino Acids

By Application, Medicated Feed Additives has been segmented into:

Ruminants

Poultry

Pig

Farmed Fish

Other

Following are the List of Chapter Covers in the report:

Chapter 1, to describe Medicated Feed Additives product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Medicated Feed Additives, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Medicated Feed Additives in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Medicated Feed Additives competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Medicated Feed Additives breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

