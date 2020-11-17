3.7% CAGR for Global Food Automation Market to Reach US$ 9810.4 million by 2025

The global Food Automation market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 3.7% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 9810.4 million by 2025, from USD 8469 million in 2019.

Regions and Countries Level Analysis:

This report focuses on Food Automation volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Food Automation market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, Australia and South Korea etc.

Rockwell Automation (U.S.)

Fortive (U.S.)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

Siemens (Germany)

GEA Group (Germany)

ABB (Switzerland)

Rexnord (U.S.)

Yokogawa Electric (Japan)

Schneider Electric (France)

Yaskawa Electric (Japan)

Emerson Electric (U.S.)

Nord Drivesystems (Germany)

By Type, Food Automation market has been segmented into

Motor Controls

Discrete controllers & visualization

Rotary & linear products

By Application, Food Automation has been segmented into:

Bakery Products

Drinks

Candy

Snacks

Fruits And Vegetables

Meat

Other

Chapter 1, to describe Food Automation product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Food Automation, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Food Automation in 2018 and 2019.

Chapter 3, the Food Automation competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Food Automation breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2015 to 2020.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2015 to 2020.

