Logic Semiconductor Market Research Report 2027 (Covering North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America) | Arm Limited; FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED; and More

Global Logic Semiconductor Market Analysis:

Global logic semiconductor market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.55% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant rise in the consumption of electronic devices as well as the widening scope of applications of the devices among the various industry verticals.

Details Key Players of Logic Semiconductor Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logic semiconductor market are Arm Limited; FUJITSU SEMICONDUCTOR LIMITED; Infineon Technologies AG; MediaTek Inc.; Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.; Texas Instruments Incorporated; Marvell; Broadcom; Intel Corporation; STMicroelectronics; Advanced Micro Devices, Inc; SAMSUNG; Lattice Semiconductor; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Teledyne Defense Electronics; Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC; ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR; Cirrus Logic, Inc.; Himax Technologies, Inc.; SILICON WORKS; Novatek Microelectronics Corp.; Synaptics Incorporated; HiSilicon(Shanghai) Technologies CO.,LIMITED; Dialog Semiconductor and Xilinx Inc. among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Availability of a number of characteristics such as better effectiveness in operations of electronic devices, ease in accessibility, energy efficiency, and enhanced quality are also expected to drive the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the designing and manufacturing of SIP (system-in-packaging) required for these electronic components is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

In April 2019, SAMSUNG announced that they are planning to invest KRW 133 trillion by the end of 2030 to enhance their effectiveness in system LSI and foundry operations. This decision comes after their strategy of becoming a market leader for memory as well as logic semiconductors, by 2030. This investment is synonymous with their plans to create 15,000 more jobs. The investments will be segregated as 73 trillion for domestic R&D, with the remaining 60 trillion for developing production facilities.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

