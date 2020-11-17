Logistics Robot Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis) – Size, Share, Trends and Profitable Segments Breakdown and Detailed Analysis of Current and Future Industry Figures till 2027

The large scale Global Logistics Robot Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market.

The idea of this Logistics Robot Market research report is high level analysis of major market segments and recognition of opportunities in Semiconductors industry

Global Logistics Robot Market Analysis:

Global logistics robot market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 38212.78 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The increased use of automated solutions in industrial processes has accelerated the demand for logistics robots.

Details Key Players of Logistics Robot Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global logistics robot market are Dematic, KUKA AG, Amazon Robotics LLC, Vanderlande Industries B.V., Vecna Robotics, Grenzebach Group, Hitachi, Ltd., The Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz, Bastian Solutions, Inc., OMRON Corporation, Fetch Robotics, Inc., GreyOrange pte ltd., Daifuku Co., Ltd., KNAPP AG, IAM Robotics, Clearpath Robotics Inc., KION GROUP AG, Mobile Industrial Robots A/S, ABB, FANUC CORPORATION, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Yaskawa America, Inc., TOSHIBA CORPORATION and Asic Robotics AG among others.

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Logistics Robot Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Logistics Robot Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Logistics Robot Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Logistics Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Logistics Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Logistics Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Logistics Robot Market Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Logistics Robot Market by Countries

Continued….

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increase in adoption of automation solutions in industries arising due to global export activity which has led to a transformation from human performed activities to machine activities

The high set up and installation cost could hamper the growth of this market.

In February 2018, Amazon. E-commerce giant secretly acquired Dispatch, an urban delivery robot start-up company to build Scout. Scout is a six wheel urban delivery robot, and has been built in order to fulfil its commitments of Amazon Prime and one-day delivery, which would require advanced technology and quicker logistics servicing.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

Report synopsis

To analyze the market size of the market and infer the key trends from it.

Industry Chain Suppliers of Logistics Robot Market with Contact Information

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

In-depth market segmentation

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period, assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

