Micro Battery Market Analysis Report with Highest CAGR and Major Players like || Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; and More

Global Micro Battery Market Analysis:

Global micro battery market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 820.81 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the significant surge in the adoption rate of the product from various end-use applications.

Details Key Players of Micro Battery Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global micro battery market are Cymbet; Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.; VARTA Microbattery GmbH – A COMPANY OF VARTA AG; SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD.; Front Edge Technology, Inc.; Imprint Energy Inc; Ultralife Corporation; Blue Spark Technologies; ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.; PPBC; ITEN; Jenax Inc.; Panasonic Corporation; TDK Electronics AG; FULLRIVER Battery; NEC ENERGY SOLUTIONS; Maxell Worldwide; Renata SA; Seiko Instruments Inc.; TOSHIBA ELECTRONIC DEVICES & STORAGE CORPORATION; Energizer; Duracell Inc.; GPB International Limited; EVE Energy Co., Ltd. and Nanfu among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Rapid rise in demand due to a surge of IoT technology in the various industries

Requirement of large-scale financial investments for the establishment of production facilities for micro batteries; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

In December 2018, ITEN announced that they had initiated the production of solid-state microbatteries at their facility situated in Lyon, France. The facility will be able to provide the capacity of 10 million components annually and is expected to increase by fivefold within the first few months. This extension of production facility is also set to double the workforce with the company by 2020

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

