HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB, Kingston announces 16 GB barrel

Kingston introduces new HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules through its HyperX division. We are aimed at gamers and have several kits with different abilities and frequencies.

These HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB modules are equipped with a cooling aid. The aluminum heat sink encloses the circuit board, while a light bar covers the whole. We find support for XMP profiles to make configuration easier in the BIOS. The lighting can be adjusted using the HyperX NGENUITY software.

HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB, details

The range is expanded to include 16 GB modules with the announcement of a single channel (1 x 16 GB), two channel (2 x 16 GB) and quad channel (4 x 16 GB) kits. The manufacturer announces frequencies from 2400 MHz to 3600 MHz over 2666, 3000, 3200 and 3466 MHz under CL15, 16, 17 or 18. You can find all the details at the end of the article.

Finally, depending on the setting, the voltage required is 1.2V or 1.35V. On the other hand, you need to be careful with the heat sink side as each strip is 41.24mm high. Price positioning ranges from $ 69 to $ 354.