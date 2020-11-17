WD announces Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War-inspired hard drives and SSDs for laptops and PCs

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War promises to be one of the most talked about games of 2020, so much so that TudoCelular already has an analysis of the game from publisher Rafael Barbosa. Now, WD has decided to add an extra detail to their HDs and SSDs with special game-inspired versions that you can check out right now.

Storage is not necessarily new, we are talking about the HD P10, the portable SSD P50 and the SSD SN850, which have acquired a new look with even more style in this new special version which offers in-game bonuses to let you enjoy ” further adjust your CoD: Black Ops Cold War skills. Check out the trailer for the P50 Game Drive NVMe SSD.

Among the bonuses included in the games we have 2400 points for those who buy the special versions of the P50 and SN850 models, while those who choose the P10 will have a bonus of 1100 points because it is the cheapest version of the 3.

Speaking of specs, the P50 is a portable SSD and PCIe 4.0 SN850 SSD dedicated to notebooks. Both have 1TB of storage, while the P10 has 2TB, but it’s a conventional hard drive.

The price of the P10 is US $ 110, R $ 535.92 in direct conversion. Which means it’s $ 30 more expensive than the normal version. The specs are the same as the traditional version, only the exterior and the in-game bonus are different here. Among them we have USB 3.2 Gen 1 connectivity with speeds of up to 140MB / s via Micro B with compatibility for Xbox Series S / X and PS5.

Speaking of the P50, we have a very noticeable price increase: US $ 50 over the standard version, which also has 1TB. NVMe storage uses a USB-C connection and can reach speeds of 2000MB / s. , but costs $ 250 (~ R $ 1,340.10).

Now if you have a laptop or want to save space, the SN850 NVMe (which is on the cover of this news) may be the best choice, as the price difference for the common model is only 10 $. Ultimately, the total price is $ 240 (~ R $ 1,304.88) for the 1TB version. Speeds in this version can reach up to 7,000MB / s.

All 3 versions should be available for purchase in December.

