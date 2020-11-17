How Princess Diana’s Eating Disorder Became a Focus on “The Crown”

For a decade, he battled bulimia. It was a hidden fight, but it is now highlighted in the series.

It was 1995 when Diana, Princess of Wales, first spoke about the issue on the microphone. The subject was not unknown – it is not easy to keep the secret of this dimension during so many years spent in the sights of the pink press. However, between knowing yourself and seeing a public figure speak openly about personal issues, it usually goes a long way.

It was in 1992 that a first biography, “Diana: Her True Story”, by Andrew Morton, revealed Diana’s struggle against bulimia. It was the same year that he parted ways with Prince Carlos and marked a time when the fairytale illusion came to an end.

Diana was the audience’s beloved princess, the girl that a country adopted and saw growing up in front of the cameras. But Diana was also a girl who got lost in the world around her. Carlos, her prince, got involved with Camilla Parker Bowles and Diana found herself alone, in gigantic palaces like Buckingham.

For nearly a decade, the princess has found solace in uncontrolled eating, and then forcing herself to vomit, in a physical, violent and self-inflicted process. 1995, the year she first spoke about the theme, was also the year Emma Corrin was born, who would come to take on the role of Diana in the fourth season of “The Crown”.

Another side of Lady Di.

The sumptuous Netflix series returned last Sunday, November 15, for a new season, where Diana will be at the center and we will see her still young, in a dream marriage, and grow in the following years in this often unfavorable environment.

It is in the third episode that we will see her fight against this eating disorder. Unlike what happened with “Por Treze Reasons,” a series that dealt with suicide, this time Netflix didn’t hesitate, acted cautiously, and opened with a warning to viewers. “The scenes that come over there will be sensitive for some viewers.”

The reference to bulimia is not only made in a vague, subterfuge way. The demand, the physical effort, the difficult moment are passed on the screen. And they are because the actress who gives body to Diana wanted it that way. It was important to show anxiety, it was important to show impact. “If we want to show something like this, we can’t just hint at the problem, we have to actually show it,” the actress explained in an interview with “Entertainment Weekly.”

Emma explains that the problem was already mentioned in early versions of the script. But what we see on screen is something that resulted from the work of the actress herself and Polly Bennett, the professional who helped her work on the character and who had previously done similar work with Rami. Malek, as Freddie Mercury, in “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

“A lot of our research ultimately focused on bulimia,” he explains. They not only analyzed Diana herself but also articles, found forums and studied cases of other people who were suffering from the same problem. When they were done, they had a massive Word document that eventually rose to prominence in the series.

Diana, who would die in a car crash in Paris, France, in 1997 at the age of 36, called it “the secret disease”. The problems started a week after her engagement to Carlos and followed her for a decade. A simple expression, “a little greasy”, will have contributed to being caught in such a serious eating disorder. These were years when the public was far from knowing what was going on. Diana continued to appear in public, drawing crowds, garnering praise even with small violations of protocol. She was adored. Which, in a way, also increased the pressure she put on herself.

In a speech in 1993, before even speaking openly about her own case, Diana warned of eating disorder issues. He didn’t speak in the first person, but knowing what we know now, it’s inevitable to imagine how those words came from within, with the People’s Princess explaining how pressure and unrealistic desires for perfection are. become something so dangerous for someone’s health. .

“The Crown” is elaborated in detail. It’s fiction but on a historical canvas. And this side has the advantage of time, of being able to look from the outside and choose where to go. Bulimia may have even passed secretly in the late ’80s and early’ 90s. But looking now, there was another dimension of Diana that deserved to be highlighted. Even if it could be such a challenge for many viewers.

For the actress, Diana was “way ahead of her time” in this area as well. To “The Hollywood Reporter”, Emma Corrin points out that today we salute when a public figure is able to break his shell and assume, in front of the world, that he has problems.

“If you think about it, even today when a public figure says something about one of your experiences, it makes the headlines. Journalists are in a frenzy, trying to find out what happened. And everyone celebrates the fact that there are people sharing their experiences, it’s a good thing that’s happening today. Diana did it already in the 90s, which is amazing. I wanted to do him justice.

All ten episodes of the fourth season of “The Crown” are now available on Netflix. Emma Corrin is the protagonist and says goodbye to the biggest role of her career so far at the end of this season. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki will play the role of already adult Diana in future fifth and sixth seasons, which will also be the last of “The Crown”.