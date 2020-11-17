German handball women still waiting for European Championship venue

Vienna (dpa) – Following Norway’s withdrawal as co-host of the European Women’s Handball Championship, the DHB squad must await the announcement of their new preliminary round venue.

The decision announced by the European Handball Federation regarding the organization of the full final from December 3 to 20 in Denmark has been postponed and should now be taken by the end of the week.

“With only 16 days ahead of us, it is clear to everyone that this is a huge task and we are fortunate to have an experienced organizer like the Danish Handball Federation ready to tackle it,” Secretary said. EHF General Martin Hausleitner. “Yet there are many questions to be answered.”

The German team were originally supposed to play their Group D matches against Romania, Norway and Poland in Trondheim. After the Norwegian government banned the organization of European Championship matches on November 16 due to the tense situation in the crown, the entire tournament must now take place in Denmark.