It took but left! Mozilla launches ‘pinch to zoom’ for Windows and macOS PCs

A feature well known to smartphone users, pinch to zoom, officially arrived at Mozilla Firefox, about a year after work began on implementing the feature for PCs and devices with macOS built-in.

Lagging behind competitors such as Chrome OS (2014), Chrome (2013), Safari (2011) and even Internet Explorer (2012), the feature allows the user to use a gesture to zoom in on a page, which which facilitates the especially those who have a lot of information and small details.

While it seems somewhat extensible (especially when using a traditional desktop, which doesn’t offer gesture interactions), this implementation can become a real hand on the wheel of users interacting with laptops ( touchpad and trackpad), as well as supported devices touch the screen.

“The new ‘pinch to zoom’ feature looks smooth and easy to use. Behind the scenes, it’s more of a technical feature to build and test. We have had several requests from users to improve us and we are glad we were able to ship it during this month’s launch. “

Those who want to benefit from the novelty can already get Firefox 83 through the official website (link below) or check for new updates, if you already have it installed on your PC or Mac.

So what did you think of the availability of pinch to zoom in Firefox? Tell us in the comments!