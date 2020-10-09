Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market 2020 Analysis- Worldwide Opportunity, Key Insights and Emerging Growth Till 2026

Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market recently Published Market Insights Reports with more than 100 industry informative desk and Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed TOC on Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market”.

Global Hyaluronic Acid Market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.05% to reach USD 18,166.6 Million by 2026

Global Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market 2020: This Report provides highlighting opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making. This report recognizes that in this rapidly-evolving and competitive environment, up-to-date Marketing information is essential to monitor performance and make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, and focuses on Markets and materials, capacities and on the changing structure of the Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid. The report also presents forecasts for Global Cosmetic Grade Hyaluronic Acid Market investments from 2020 till 2026.

Leading key Company’s Covered for this Research are Bloomage Bio Technology, Altergon Italia, Contipro, Stanford Chemicals, Freshine Chem, Liuzhou Shengqiang Biotech

Segment by Type

Men’s Product

Woman’s Product

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Makeup

Cleansing

Hair Care

Further Key Developments In The Market

In March 2019, Allergan received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for using a hyaluronic acid gel filler product, named JUVÉDERM VOLUMA XC. This product will be used for cheek augmentation that will correct age-related volume deficit in the mid-face in adults aged over 21.

In February 2018, Seikagaku penned a long-term agreement with Bioventus for distributing hyaluronic acid product, Supartz FX, in the US till 2028. It is used to treat the pain associated with knee osteoarthritis.

In March 2017, Symatese and Almirall collaborated to develop and distribute aesthetic products globally. Under this collaboration, Symatese granted licenses for commercializing its Hyaluronic Acid facial fillers worldwide to Almirall with a payment of USD 8.99 Million. This collaboration has helped to extend its global reach and create a long-term partnership with leading players in the medical industry.

Regional Analysis

The US invested nearly USD 55,755 million in pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, which exhibited an annual growth rate of 8.6%. Additionally, many key companies in the market are acquiring regional vendors to strengthen their position in the market. Europe held a share of 26.8% in the global hyaluronic acid market in 2018.

According to the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries & Association (EFPIA), North America accounted for 48.9% of world pharmaceutical sales in 2017.

How we have factored the effect of Covid-19 in our report:

All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.

