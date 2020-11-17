Biden warns of more corona deaths following Trump blockade

Wilmington (dpa) – The corona virus is not taking a break because of the US elections, quite the contrary. President-elect Joe Biden is now stepping up the pressure on incumbent President Donald Trump.

Because of his refusal to hand over government business, even more people have threatened to die after a corona infection, Biden warned.

For example, his team must have access to plans that show how more than 300 million Americans should be vaccinated, Biden said Monday (local time) in his hometown of Wilmington. “It’s a huge, huge business,” he said.

The Democrat and former vice president warned: “If we don’t vote, more people could die.” If her team had to wait for the inauguration on January 20 to prepare, they would delay it all by a month or a month and a half. That is why it is important that the vote takes place now or “as soon as possible”. Typically, the process of transferring powers to the United States begins immediately after the election of a new president.

Republican Trump refuses to recognize the Democrat’s electoral victory, however. His government has therefore not yet initiated the legally required transition. As a result, Biden and his team cannot gain access to government departments, agencies, and confidential government and intelligence information until they take office. The transition period between election and swearing-in is more than two months.

The corona virus is now spreading across the country: on average, more than 140,000 new confirmed infections per day and around 1,000 deaths have been recently reported. Authorities reported more than 166,000 new infections on Monday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore on Tuesday. In total, more than 11.2 million infections and more than 247,000 deaths from Covid have been recorded in the country, which has a population of 330 million since the start of the pandemic.

It can be assumed that the numbers will continue to rise in the coming period, renowned American immunologist Anthony Fauci told CNN on Tuesday. He warned to follow relatively simple measures to curb the spread of the virus. This involved wearing masks and avoiding large gatherings, especially in closed rooms. Given the progress made in the field of vaccines, we should not be negligent now. Help is on the way, but not there yet, Fauci said. Several states have again tightened their measures due to the rapidly growing number of corona cases – including California.

Biden promised Americans that if elected he would do everything possible to bring the pandemic under control. The 77-year-old was declared the winner by US media on November 7 – four days after the election. However, Trump speaks of electoral fraud without providing any evidence. He and the Republicans have filed several lawsuits. The Trump administration justifies the delay in the handover with the ongoing procedures. The lawsuits have so far been largely unsuccessful – none of them are expected to be able to overturn the election result overall.

Trump also wants a recount of all votes in Wisconsin. But he would have to pay himself: it would cost around $ 7.9 million (6.7 million euros), as the head of the electoral authority, Meagan Wolfe explained. So far, however, no request for a recount has been made. More outstanding final results are expected by Tuesday, so the recount must be requested by Wednesday and paid for in advance, Wolfe added. In the northern state, Joe Biden prevailed against Trump by a narrow margin of 20,470 votes, or 0.62%. The cost of a recount would only be borne by the state if the lead was less than 0.25%.

If Trump applied for the announced recount, his chances of winning the state would be negligible. A vote recount after the 2016 election revealed a difference of only 131 votes. Trump’s campaign team had announced it would call for a recount. Republicans have since vigorously solicited donations to cover the cost of the legal consequences of the election, so they can likely fund prosecutions and recounts.

In the southern state of Georgia, where Biden won very narrowly, the votes are currently being recounted at state expense.

Wisconsin has ten voters in the presidential election, Georgia 16. Based on results so far, Biden leads nationally with 306 votes to 232. He needs at least 270 votes to win. The electoral college will vote on December 14.