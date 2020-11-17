Banana Powder Market Report 2018 and Future Opportunity Assessment 2025

Banana powder is a powder obtained by processing bananas, serving as a major source of calories and carbs. It is widely used as an ingredient in baby foods, milk shakes, and bakery items, owing to the fact that it aids in soothing ulcers, boosts energy, helps in better digestion, and maintains a healthy nervous system. Moreover, it possesses natural laxative properties, and is hence used by pharmaceutical industries to produce anti-diarrheal medicines.

Increase in incidence of diarrhea, especially among young children, is the key factor that has boosted the bananas have anti-diarrhea properties, they are used to produce medication to treat this disease. Hence, the market for banana powder is actively driven by the pharmaceutical industry. Moreover, rise in infant population has led to increased demand for the baby food products, which uses banana powder as a major ingredient. This has significantly driven the growth of the banana powder market. However, the quality of fruits is being deteriorated due to changing climatic conditions, which is hamper the banana powder market.

Banana powder is considered as an economical substitute to wheat powder in manufacturing gluten-free products. Thus, upsurge in demand for gluten-free products by diet-conscious consumers is anticipated to provide remunerative opportunity for the market expansion.

The global banana powder market is segmented based on application, distribution channel, and region. The applications covered in the study include food industry, pharmaceutical industry, cosmetic industry, and animal feed industry. Depending on distribution channel, it is categorized into online retail, departmental stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, and convenience stores. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major players in the market include Aarkay Food Products Limited, Nutryttiva, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Urban Platter, Banatone Food Industries Kochuveli, Babyvita India Food Products, Natural Evolution ltd, NuNaturals Inc., Royal Nut Company, and Manna Foods.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the current trends, drivers, and dynamics of the banana powder market to elucidate the prevailing opportunities and tap the investment pockets.

It offers qualitative trends as well as quantitative analysis of the global market for the period of 2018–2025 to assist stakeholders to understand the market scenario.

In-depth analysis of the key segments demonstrates the banana powder used for various food products.

Competitive intelligence of the industry highlights the business practices followed by key players across geographies as well as the prevailing market opportunities.

Key market players are profiled to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

