The Core i7-1165G7 tips the Apple M1 under Cinebench R23

rej November 17, 2020

Aplle’s new M1 processor appears to withstand Intel chips. It is ahead of the Core i7-1165G7 with a benchmark score.

This indiscretion is due to Maxon’s release of the macOS Big Sur version of Cinebench R23. The Apple M1 processor will appear in the application database. A publication on Twitter announces promising results.

Apple M1 processor

Apple M1 under Cinebench R23.

A MacBook Pro equipped with this Apple M1 processor achieved 1498 points in the application’s single-core test. The chip is calibrated for this test with a frequency of 3.10 GHz. For comparison: The Core i7-1165G7 supported by “Willow Cove” cores is at 1382 points.

Apple M1 – Cinebench R23

In the multi-core test, the Apple M1 got 7508 points.

If this information is confirmed, then Apple’s decision to distance itself from Intel in order to incorporate its own processors is a reasonable one. Note that under Geekbench 5 we also have two results with a single-core score of 1745 versus 7308 points in the multi-core.

Apple M1 – Cinebench R23

In Cinebench R23, we got 1163 points in single-core with a 16-inch MacBook Pro equipped with a Core i9-9880H (8C / 16T).

