Samsung surprises and releases firmware update for Galaxy S6, S6 Edge and Note 5

rej November 17, 2020

Of course, the update does not make any changes to the operating system. Thus, all models continue with Android 7.0 Nougat. Interestingly, the devices also continue with the September 2018 security package.

Apparently, the firmware update just added a security related stabilization code, but without changing the package itself.

So far, Samsung has not specified the reason for this surprise update. Either way, the company has probably found a very serious flaw and decided to fix it. It should be remembered that all the devices mentioned lost their official support in 2018.

What did you think of Samsung’s attitude? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.

Go back in time and follow the Galaxy S6 Edge Plus review:

(updated November 17, 2020, 10:12 a.m.)

rej

