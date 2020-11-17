Wieczerzak is absent from EM judo due to illness

Prague (dpa) – Former world champion Alexander Wieczerzak is due to illness for the European Judo Championships at the weekend (19-21 November) in Prague, the German Judo Association has announced.

For the 2017 world champion from Wiesbaden, Tim Gramkow from TKJ Sarstedt rises in the class up to 81 kilograms. Led by third place in the World Cup, Martyna Trajdos of JC Zweibrücken, nine Germans and nine women will take the start in the Czech capital.

The Prague ME is the first major judo competition since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring. With a view to qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, DJB athletes are still concerned about important points. Because at the end of the nomination period in the summer, there are only a few big competitions.