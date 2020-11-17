Austria closes: Corona lockdown until St. Nicholas Day

Public life in Austria is on the back burner: a lockdown has been in effect since Tuesday, houses and apartments can only be left for a good reason. Despite an even higher number of infections than in Austria, things are very different in Switzerland.

Vienna (dpa) – Store shutters are down and streets and children’s playgrounds are empty: Austria is closed again due to the recent explosion in the number of corona infections.

Strict exit restrictions apply to the nine million residents until December 6. As at the start of the pandemic in the spring, leaving the house and the apartment is only allowed in exceptional cases, for example to go shopping, to consult a doctor or to go for a walk or jog. Stores and service providers will remain closed – with the exception of supermarkets, pharmacies, pharmacies and banks.

Schools have switched to distance education, but now offer childcare services to students who could not stay at home or who did not have laptops. The government wants to minimize contact in order to interrupt chains of infection and protect hospitals from overload.

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) reacted to the recent sharp rise in the number of infections. Clinics and intensive care units must accept more and more Covid patients. Clinic usage is forecast to peak next week.

Authorities reported nearly 6,000 new infections in 24 hours on Tuesday, slightly below the average for the past seven days. The seven-day incidence per 100,000 population was slightly below 560, slightly below the maximum value last Friday. For comparison: in Germany, this value is less than 150. A good 4,500 patients had to be treated in intensive care units.

The government now also wants to carry out mass tests to quickly find infected people and send them to quarantine. Depending on the number of cases, this should be done in certain occupational groups or in certain regions.

Before the lockdown, authorities had already limited life, but the measures did not lead to the hoped-for decrease in infections. On November 3, tourism businesses as well as restaurants, cultural businesses and recreation facilities were closed. Exit restrictions applied from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Switzerland has been hit even harder than Austria by corona infections, with an incidence of almost 600 infections over seven days. So far, however, there have only been major regional restrictions. The canton of Geneva is locked out. Apart from schools and grocery stores, all businesses and service providers are closed. Across the country, only clubs and dance halls were shot at the end of October, and a curfew for restaurants and bars from 11 p.m. was put in place. Restaurants are now also closed in the canton of Valais.