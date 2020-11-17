Chevrolet Bolt: battery fires lead to recall of more than 68,000 electric car units

The Chevrolet Bolt arrived in Brazil in 2019 with a proposal to be the electric car with the longest range in its price range in the country, but users who paid R $ 175,000 may have issues with the car, since General Motors has announced an emergency recall due to battery fires reported by streetcar users.

A total of 68,667 Bolt units manufactured between 2017 and 2019 will be part of the recall process to avoid the issue, which has so far affected 5 vehicles, all with two factors in common: the battery manufactured by LG Chem, of Ochang, Korea. South and the load level, which was full.

The cause of the fires has not yet been clarified, but it is already under investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which is responsible for road safety in the United States.

To try to avoid the problem, GM is already releasing an update to the Bolt system that limits its load to 90%:

“We believe this action will reduce the risk of battery fires as we work to identify the problem and determine a definitive repair. We hope this software update will be available from November 17th,” said Jesse Ortega, chief engineer of the project. Bolt EV.

Recalling that this adjustment can now be done manually by activating the “Hilltop Reserve” option for the 2017 and 2018 models, while the “Limit the charge level” option is already available in the 2019 models natively.

Finally, it should be noted that the 2020 models are not affected by the risk of fire, since they use a different battery from the model manufactured in previous years.

Finally, Ortega said:

“We will continue to cooperate with NHTSA and are working around the clock in our own investigation to identify the problem.”