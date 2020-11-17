Exynos with everything? Samsung has billionaire plan and bets on 3 nanometers to overtake TSMC

Samsung is investing more than ever in its own chips, the Exynos range. SoCs for mobile devices, primarily smartphones, help the business “do it all at home,” without depending on Qualcomm, MediaTek or other semiconductor industries to be able to fully execute its projects.

So far, however, we see that in more competitive markets, such as the United States and South Korea, it continues to ally with its main rival’s Snapdragon. In contrast, almost all other markets receive Exynos phones. This is no small feat, so the company must have manufacturing plants to produce many chips.

As a result, and also to overtake TSMC (which produces chips for Apple and others) in the years to come, the South Korean has decided to invest an incredible 116 billion dollars in the development of its SoCs in the years to come. It would amount to 627 billion reais, for today’s conversion (17).

According to Bloomberg, company executives met last month and planned the next steps to increase the expressiveness and representation of Samsung’s chip area in the market. In 2022, the company is expected to start the 3-nanometer SoC production process, in a bold strategy that will skip the 4-nanometer processes initially planned.

TSMC, on the other hand, is also expected to begin mass production of 3nm chips in the second half of 2022. However, better power performance of Samsung chips is expected, as the South Korean will use a new architectural project called Gate- All Around. that analysts bet their chips because this allows more precise energy flow into the chip. TSMC’s project is considering FinFET technology, and it would only migrate to GAA from 2 nanoscale chips.

By 2022, however, a lot can happen. It is certain that the new chips for 2021 in Samsung’s Exynos line have grabbed attention in the benchmarks, but those already in the commercial circuit still show a lower level than its rival Snapdragon counterpart. Does this change?

And do you think Samsung can become more expressive in the smartphone processor market? Tell us in the comments!