GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, the GeForce RTX 2080 Super tilts in 1440p

We now know that Nvidia has the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti in its boxes. New leaks solve the problem of performance with great promise.

After posting a few pictures, one of which allows us to be sure that this graphics card is present, a new report will mention its performance.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti # rtx30

8 GB GDDR6…. pic.twitter.com/JOjkGAwbD1

– GinjFo (@GinjFo) November 16, 2020

This GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is the fourth amp reference. The start is planned for the holidays at the end of the year.

GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, what do we know?

Leak publishes the presentation document signed by Nvidia. This solution uses a variant of the 8 nm GPU “GA104” that is available on the GeForce RTX 3070. It contains 4,864 CUDA cores, 152 tensor cores and 38 RT cores. The operating frequency is 1410 MHz compared to a boost frequency mode of 1665 MHz. It delivers a shader performance of 16.2 TFLOPS. The device contains 8 GB GDDR6 with 14 Gbit / s, which is operated via a 256-bit memory bus. This is enough to guarantee a bandwidth of 448 GB / s. Finally, a thermal envelope between 180 and 200 watts is expected.

According to Nvidia’s document, the performance of this GeForce RTX 3060 Ti is superior to that of the GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER. As a reminder, this card was a very high quality solution a few weeks ago, priced around $ 700. Compared to its predecessor, the GeForce RTX 2060 Super, the difference is around 40%.

VideoCardz estimates the beauty will be positioned at $ 399 …