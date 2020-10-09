Justice bans trial against famous priest in Goiás – Brazil selections

GOIÂNIA, GO – The 1st Criminal Chamber of the Court of Justice of Goiás has decided to close a criminal investigation against Father Robson de Oliveira, suspected of having embezzled 120 million reais in donations from faithful. The decision sparked a series of criticisms on social networks which were considered “hostile and slanderous demonstrations” by the association of magistrates.

The prosecution will appeal the decision it described as “unusual”. Robson was under investigation for the crimes of organized crime, money laundering and embezzlement as part of Operation Vendilhões, which launched in August of this year. The priest is the main name that attracts thousands of people to the Basilica Sanctuary of the Divine Eternal Father, in Trindade (GO).

The new temple under construction was launched in 2012 and is expected to consume 1.4 billion reais and is not yet complete. After the operation, the priest was removed from the presidency of the Association of the Children of the Eternal Father (Afipe), of which he is the founder and which mediated the use of the faithful’s money. He also lost the title of rector of the shrine and was banned from participating in television, radio or Internet programs, by decision of the Congregation of the Most Holy Redeemer of Goiás.

The judges unanimously followed the vote of the rapporteur, Nicomedes Domingos Borges, and granted habeas corpus, accepting the priest’s defense request. The religious remains free since the operation.

Habeas corpus was granted in this case as a way to end an illegal investigation, since the collegiate accepted the thesis that there was no crime and that the evidence was illegal.

According to the report, due to the principle of freedom of association and the free donation of the faithful, there is no need to talk about an unusual event to investigate. “Its members agree and agree with all the negotiated acts practiced, especially before the absolute agreement with the allocation of resources according to the statutory provision”, indicates an extract from the judgment.

The priest’s lawyer, Pedro Paulo de Medeiros, defended the closure of the case, alleging that there was no crime to investigate. According to him, the evidence was illegal because, as he pointed out, it was obtained in connection with another case in which the priest was the victim of money extortion. Their analysis that triggered Operation MP-GO.

“It all starts with illegal evidence, coming from hacking, and therefore everything that follows is also illegal, determining the lockdown,” Medeiros said, stressing that the prosecution has no role in the investigation of the association. He explained that Afipe is not a foundation, but rather an association formed by ten members and that “it should not, with due respect, satisfy the public body”.

The ruling also accepted the argument that Afipe itself should analyze any disagreements about investments, internally, among its members. The lawyer criticized the actions of the prosecution in this case which, according to him, acted with an excessive zeal, because he would not have heard the priest before drawing “unfair conclusions”.

The Goiás prosecution has said it will appeal to the relevant bodies, knowing full well that the decision “goes beyond the narrow limits of habeas corpus”.

The agency also indicated that it was responsible for overseeing the activities of the third sector, which, it adds, includes associations, especially when there are elements that indicate the occurrence of acts compromising the good. functioning of the entity.

The prosecution also pointed out that the investigation revealed irregularities in the conduct of the association’s board of directors, as well as a lack of transparency in the use of donor resources. The institution strengthened the legality of the evidence gathered during the operation.

Afipe has indicated that it will continue the work “of audit, administrative reform, implementation of governance and other actions in progress”. According to the association, the faithful have confidence “in the transparency that the current management defends and works”.

The Association of Magistrates of the State of Goiás (Asmego) rejected criticism of the decision on social media and stressed that any judicial decision can be criticized and called into question, but, as it pointed out, the the appropriate route is the appeals process.