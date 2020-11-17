Spahn’s plans: sick leave by video consultation

Especially during times of corona, many patients hesitate to go to the doctor because they do not want to be infected in the waiting room. That’s why you can now also have sick leave video viewing hours – a regulation that now needs to be expanded.

Berlin (dpa) – Even after the corona pandemic, patients should be able to get sick leave from the doctor via a video consultation. This is provided for by a bill that Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) has initiated.

Especially in “simple cases of illness”, this should prevent infections in the waiting room, the health ministry said on Tuesday. First, the Editorial Network Germany (RND) reported on the law, which is expected to enter into force in the middle of next year. However, the cabinet and then the Bundestag must accept this.

Since last July, the rule is that it is possible to take sick leave for a maximum of seven days per video. The prerequisite is that the insured person is known to the medical practice and that the illness allows such an examination. However, there can only be another sick leave after the expiration of the seven days if the previous incapacity for work has been determined during a personal examination on site.

On the other hand, according to the ministry, it should in principle be possible in the future “for a determination of incapacity for work to be made possible in appropriate cases also within the framework of exclusive remote treatment without prior treatment in face to face”. A work stoppage and its prolongation would therefore also be authorized without personal contact between the doctor and the patient.