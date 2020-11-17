Mama Mia! Lego Super Mario gets expansions with new characters, powers and more

One of the new sets is the “Master Your Adventure Maker Set”, which brings 3 new character interactions with the bricks that can be used to build scenarios. In addition, it also brings new ways to integrate the rules of the levels.

In total, the Master Your Adventure Maker set contains 366 pieces and will cost US $ 59.99 (~ R $ 325.03) and will also have expansions.

Among them we will have the Forest Chomp channel for US $ 19.99 (~ R $ 108.27), the Piranha plan for US $ 29.99 (~ R $ 162.30) and a new storyline with the Poison theme with the Wiggler for $ 39.99 (~ $ 216.53).

Another new addition is the penguin and Tanooki clothes for Mario, which will each retail for US $ 9.99 (~ R $ 54.05).

The new characters arriving now will be available in the Series 2 Character Pack where we will have Huckit Crab, Spiny Cheep Cheep, Ninji, Foo, Parachute Goomba, Fly Guy, Poisonous Mushroom, Para-Beetle, Thwimp or Bone Goomba and will be sold by US $ 4.99 (~ R $ 26.97) each.

It’s worth noting that the Series 2 character pack comes with some mysterious packages that don’t reveal which ones are inside, which can be interesting, but frustrating when you delete a repeated character.

All new sets and expansions arrive on January 1, 2021, while the original sets remain available.