Other corona cases: annulment of Switzerland against Ukraine

Lucerne (AP) – The Nations League match scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lucerne between the Swiss national football team and Ukraine will not take place.

The Ukrainian association announced in the afternoon that UEFA had announced the cancellation of the match.

After the crown’s positive results with Evgeni Makarenko, Eduard Sobol and Dimitri Risnyk on Monday, the entire team and management staff were tested again. Since there were again four positive cases, the Lucerne canton doctor ordered quarantine for the entire guest team. According to the Ukrainian Federation, three players have tested positive.

As a result of the decision, “the ball regarding the implementation of Switzerland – Ukraine is now with UEFA,” the Swiss Football Federation (SFV) said on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. The European Football Union then explicitly referred to local health authorities when it was canceled. Ukraine is now threatened with defeat at the Green Table.