AKK stands up to Macron: Europe needs America

Berlin (dpa) – Despite strong criticism from French President Emmanuel Macron, Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer remains in her position that Europe cannot defend itself without the United States for the foreseeable future.

“The idea of ​​strategic autonomy for Europe goes too far if it nurtures the illusion that we can guarantee security, stability and prosperity in Europe without NATO and without the United States,” said Tuesday the president of the CDU in a keynote speech.

On Monday, Macron criticized a similar statement by Kramp-Karrenbauer as a “misinterpretation of history” and spoke in favor of European sovereignty over defense. In his speech, Kramp-Karrenbauer agreed with Macron that Europe must do more for its security. “We want Europe to be a strong partner at eye level with the United States, not a protege in need.

At the same time, she made it clear that Europe could not do without the protection of Americans. “Without America’s nuclear and conventional capabilities, Germany and Europe cannot protect themselves. These are the sober facts, ”she said. The CDU chief pointed out that Europe, for example, relies almost 100% on the United States for defense against ballistic missiles, and that the Americans also supply the majority of nuclear weapons. In addition, 76,000 soldiers are stationed in Europe. “Offsetting all of this would take, by serious estimates, decades and make our defense budgets today more than modest.”

The dispute over greater European defense independence is a consequence of US President Donald Trump’s four-year tenure, which has called NATO into question, among others. But Macron also testified that the transatlantic defense alliance was “brain dead” and has long campaigned for greater independence from Europe. After Britain left the EU, France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

After Joe Biden’s victory over Trump in the US presidential election, Europeans are now hoping for a new start in transatlantic relations. Chancellor Angela Merkel has already made it clear that Europeans need to do more to achieve this. This also applies to the contribution to security cooperation in Europe and to the contribution to the NATO defense alliance, the CDU politician said on Tuesday at a “Süddeutsche Zeitung” conference.

Three offers in the USA are important for Kramp-Karrenbauer:

– A clear commitment from Germany to participate in NATO’s nuclear deterrence. The Bundeswehr is currently supplying fighter jets for the dropping of American atomic bombs stored in Germany.

– A common strategy with the United States towards China.

– A further increase in defense spending. So far, Germany has clearly missed the net target of 2% of gross domestic product.

In order to guarantee this last point, Kramp-Karrenbauer wants to legislate on defense spending over a longer period. So far, they have only been decided by the Bundestag for the coming budget year. There is a medium-term financial plan for the next five years, but it is not binding. A long-term funding line for the armed forces is needed, “so that security is less of a toy of the economy and short-term moods, but instead remains firmly grounded as an absolute fundamental task of the world. ‘State,’ said the CDU politician.