Google Maps gains a feature that shows live if the bus or metro is full

While there isn’t a better integration with Google Photos, Maps has received a slew of news in the most recent updates. This time, the mapping application has brought more information that aims to guide users on the pandemic status of the new coronavirus (Covid-19).

According to Google, the new version now brings more detailed data on the spread of the disease and even links to contact health authorities. In addition, the maps should also display information about the capacity of local public transport:

The user can see if a bus or train is too crowded. In Brazil, the status will have levels such as “not too crowded”, “a little crowded” and “crowded”. This information is provided by the passengers themselves and may prevent more people from boarding this vehicle, in addition to guiding the city authorities themselves.

Another important novelty should show the restaurants that serve for delivery, since many establishments are closing again in countries where the second wave of the disease is taking place.

Thus, it will be possible to check availability, track the status of the order and even see when it is possible to collect food on site. The feature should offer warnings to the user to leave the house and arrive when the dish is ready to be removed. The novelty will be available in Brazil from tomorrow (18).

Finally, given the environment of uncertainties, Google Maps should display a new layer that provides information on the level of contamination by the coronavirus in several cities. This should guide users on the safety of traveling to this region at the end of the year.