Trump refuses to participate in debate after commission made it virtual – Selections Brasil

BAURU, SP – The Presidential Debate Committee announced Thursday (8) that the second debate between candidates Donald Trump and Joe Biden, scheduled for October 15, will be virtual to avoid the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

However, the Republican and the Democrat reacted to the official information in very different ways.

“No, I’m not going to waste my time in a virtual debate. This is not a debate,” Trump said in an interview with Fox Business. For the president, the change of “style of the debate” is unacceptable.

“I easily beat him in the first debate and hoped to win him again in the second,” he added, referring to Biden and contradicting the main polls conducted after the first duel between the two candidates, according to which most of the audience’s assessment is that the Democrat did his best.

Minutes after the decision was announced, Republican campaign coordinator Bill Stepien posted a note on the president’s official website stating that the change in the debate was a “sad excuse” to favor Biden. According to the text, Trump will organize a rally instead of participating in another duel against his opponent.

“It is pathetic that the swamp creatures of the Presidential Debate Committee are now defending Joe Biden, unilaterally canceling a face-to-face debate,” Stepien wrote. “The safety of everyone involved can be easily ensured without negating the chance for voters to see the two candidates face to face.”

In the first debate, just over a week ago, Trump’s family and members of his team broke the rule of wearing masks in the studio. The president even mocked Biden, who he said wore a mask that was too big. Two days later, Trump was diagnosed with Covid-19.

Biden’s campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said shortly after the commission’s announcement that the Democrat welcomed the opportunity to participate in a virtual debate.

“Biden hopes to speak directly to the American people and compare his plan to unite the country and rebuild better with Donald Trump’s leadership failure in the face of the coronavirus, which launched the strong economy he inherited into the worst recession since the Great Depression. “said Bedingfield.

According to Thursday’s decision, the October 15 debate will be a long way off “to protect the health and safety of all those involved”. The audience and moderator Steve Scully will be in attendance at an event center in Miami, Florida, and contestants will be able to participate via video conference.

In an interview with CNN, President of the Presidential Debate Committee Frank Fahrenkopf said the candidates were not consulted for the decision-making, but that they had every right to decline to participate.

“There is no law that would force a presidential candidate to debate. In fact, in 1980, Jimmy Carter, President of the United States, refused to participate in the first debate, but took part in the second,” said Fahrenkopf. “Therefore, it is up to each candidate to decide whether or not to debate.”

On the occasion cited by Fahrenkopf, President Carter ceased to participate in the first presidential debate due to the presence of a third candidate. Besides himself, representing the Democratic Party, and Republican Ronald Reagan, independent candidate John Anderson has also been invited to debate his proposals.

The White House spokesman at the time, according to the Washington Post, said Carter had “no intention of participating in debates with candidates from the third, fourth or fifth party.” That year, the Democrat was finally defeated by Reagan.

The October 15 debate had been unknown since Trump announced that he and his wife, Melania, had been diagnosed with Covid-19. The U.S. leader was even hospitalized and needed extra oxygen, while information about his actual health became a mystery amid a slew of conflicting information.

In addition to the first lady, at least 22 people around Trump have also discovered contamination with coronavirus after meeting the president at meetings and campaign events, according to an investigation updated daily by the New York Times.

Biden, who was with his Republican opponent in the debate just over a week ago, tested for the virus but the results were negative. This week, the Democrat even suggested that the debate be called off if Trump was still infected.

In an interview with Fox Business, the Republican once again praised the treatment he has received since the three days he was admitted to a presidential suite at Walter Reed Military Hospital. He also said he was ready to resume campaign activities.

“I think I’m not contagious anymore. I see it as a cure, not just a therapy,” he said, referring to the REGN-COV2 cocktail, made by the pharmaceutical company Regeneron. The drug is a combination of synthetic copies of human antibodies and emulates the function of the immune system to fight viruses.

The cocktail is still used on an experimental basis, but it is considered the most promising treatment for Covid-19, as antivirals like remdesivir also used by the US president and substances like chloroquine and ivermectin have provided little benefit to patients. patients.

In a video posted to his social media Wednesday, Trump said the drug was more important to him than a vaccine and promised to distribute it free to all Americans who need treatment.