Reports: Trump steps up troop withdrawal

Washington (AP) – Current US President Donald Trump wants to further reduce the number of US troops abroad before his term ends in January, according to media reports.

Commanders were preparing for an order to reduce the number of troops in Afghanistan, which currently drops from around 4,500 to around 2,500 by Jan. 15, CNN broadcaster reported on Monday, before other media followed. movement. There was initially no official confirmation. Leading Republicans in the US Congress and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have warned against reckless actions.

Trump’s term ends on January 20. In the November 3 presidential election, Democrat Joe Biden emerged victorious.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest in United States history. American soldiers have been in a state of crisis since 2001. After the attacks of September 11 of that year, troops led by the United States marched there. For nearly two decades, Islamists in Afghanistan have been fighting for the withdrawal of international troops.

According to reports, Trump is expected to order further reductions in troops in Iraq. According to CNN, 3,000 American soldiers are still deployed there. Trump had already announced a reduction in its strength from 5,200 to 2,000 in September. The “New York Times” reported, citing a draft executive order, that nearly all of the more than 700 troops stationed in Somalia were to leave the country.

During the 2016 election campaign, Republican Trump promised to bring American troops home. Almost four weeks before the election, he surprisingly announced on Twitter in early October that the soldiers remaining in Afghanistan should be back in the United States by Christmas.

Shortly after his loss to Biden – something Trump still hasn’t admitted – he sacked Defense Secretary Mark Esper. Other management positions have also been filled. For example, former Army Officer Douglas Macgregor was appointed Senior Advisor to Executive Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller. Macgregor criticizes operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Apparently, after consultations with senior military officials in November, Esper spoke out against a further withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan as the necessary conditions are not yet in place, especially with regard to the security situation. security. The Washington Post first reported a confidential letter to the White House over the weekend, and CNN confirmed the report on Monday.

The United States signed an agreement with Islamist Taliban militants at the end of February that promises the gradual withdrawal of all American and NATO forces by the end of April 2021. Among other things, the Taliban have committed to talks. peace with the government in Kabul, which began in September. However, the process was recently stalled.

The price to pay for leaving the country too quickly or in an uncoordinated manner could be very high, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned on Tuesday. Afghanistan threatens to become a retreat for terrorists planning attacks on NATO countries. Moreover, the “Islamic State” (IS) could then build the caliphate of terror in the country it had lost in Syria and Iraq.

“We have been in Afghanistan for almost 20 years and no NATO ally wants to stay longer than necessary,” Stoltenberg stressed. In the event of further downsizing of US troops, NATO would continue its work of training, advising and supporting the Afghan security forces. At the same time, if the United States withdraws completely, NATO will have to end its mission because the other allies are not militarily able to carry it out on their own.

It was not known at the outset what effects further US cuts might have on the Bundeswehr’s engagement. Around 1,000 soldiers are currently stationed in the north of the country.

Warnings of an early withdrawal from the country have also issued prominent politicians from Trump’s Republicans to the US Congress. “A rapid withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan would hurt our allies and please those who wish us evil,” said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The top Republican of the House of Representatives Committee on Foreign Affairs, Michael McCaul, said: “A hasty withdrawal from the United States would not only jeopardize the Afghan government’s ability to negotiate, it would also jeopardize endanger US interests in the fight against terrorism. “