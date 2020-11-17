Halo 4 game: The Master Chief Collection ?? is made available for PC

Developer 343 Industries is making available today (17) the game “Halo 4: The Master Chief Collection” for PC, allowing players of this type of platform to take advantage of all the new features implemented in the new title, whether by Steam, Microsoft Store and Game Pass.

This new feature begins to be delivered to users one month after the release of the trial version, allowing players to try it before the arrival of the final version, as well as to report any bugs to prevent the problems do not spoil the experience at launch.

Something that makes the arrival on the platform even more commemorative is the fact that this is the first time that the very popular game on the Xbox console has been made available for PC, allowing gamers to enjoy all the gameplay with it. the advantage of being able to use the mouse and keyboard in the process.

This version has several optimizations and graphical improvements to make the visual experience as good as the game. The main differential of the “Master Chief Collection” is the fact that this version contains all the chapters delivered during the era of the FPS saga, which is one of the most classic and still gets remasterings.

“Halo 4: The Master Chief Collection” is available for R $ 129 and contains the following content: Halo: Reach, Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary, Halo 2: Anniversary, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo 4.

