Engineer should pull Peru out of political crisis

Lima (AP) – After days of turbulence in Peru, center-right politician Francisco Sagasti wants the South American country out of political chaos.

The 76-year-old is due to be sworn in as the new interim president on Tuesday afternoon (local time). That could make the engineer Peru’s third head of state within a week. “We are confident that he can lead the country through this crisis,” Organization of American States Secretary General Luis Almagro wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, members of Congress paved the way for an end to the government crisis. After an unsuccessful attempt over the weekend, they finally elected a new parliamentary office under the leadership of Sagasti. He can then be sworn in as the new interim president and then lead the government until the April elections of next year.

“The entire parliamentary office will do everything possible to give hope to the citizens, to show that they can trust us, to show that we are responsible and that we are working together,” said Sagasti.

More recently, the South American country was without a head of state. Congress removed President Martín Vizcarra from his post on Monday last week over corruption allegations. With that, the President of Parliament, Manuel Merino, took over official business on a temporary basis. After violent protests and clashes between protesters and police, with at least two dead and many injured, Merino also resigned on Sunday and plunged Peru into a serious government crisis.

“Today is not a happy day because two young people were killed in the protests,” Sagasti said after his election as president of parliament. “When a Peruvian dies, especially a young one, all of Peru cries. And if he dies defending democracy, then there is outrage in addition to grief. “In the evening, Sagasti visited injured protesters in the hospital.

The serious government crisis hit the Andean country at the worst possible time. Peru has one of the highest death rates in the world during the Corona crisis. It is also suffering extremely from the economic impact of the pandemic. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts a decline in economic power of 13.9% for the current year.

As interim president, Sagasti must above all restore confidence in politics. The most recent protests were mainly directed against MPs and what many protesters saw as undemocratic action by parliament against ex-President Vizcarra.

During his tenure, he had clashed several times with Congress. He accused parliamentarians of slowing down their efforts in the fight against corruption. Many MPs have opposed cracking down on corruption to protect their own advantages, he said. About half of parliamentarians are investigated for various offenses. Presidential and parliamentary elections take place in April.

Sagasti is an engineer and has worked as a consultant for the United Nations, the World Bank, and the Organization of American States, among others. In 1996, he was among the hostages during the occupation of the Japanese embassy in Lima by the guerrilla organization MRTA. This year he entered Congress for the first time.