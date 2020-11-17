Best gaming headset to buy | Mobile phone guide

Highlight of each helmet

TudoCelular has prepared several guides to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, in addition to other cool electronics to buy. Of course, we couldn’t forget the headphones. We’ve already listed the best options for both in-ear and on-ear headphones, but if you’re a gamer and looking for a good headset to buy, this guide is where you’ll find your next earpiece.

Some headsets are good for gaming, even if they are not considered gaming products. With this you can enter our list which is used for both playing and listening to music.

Our list seeks to bring together more accessible models that only provide a good experience, as well as more robust models that bring more advanced noise cancellation technologies and professional sound quality.

The models will be organized by price, but we will clarify the strength of each and the advantages of investing in a more expensive model. As prices change frequently, the products listed will not always be perfectly sorted by price.

We started our guide with a good entry option, the Evemut Têmis helmet. Its strong point is offering comfort, good sound quality and a decent microphone at a very affordable price. It manages to be more comfortable than some more expensive helmets.

Its rubberized finishing cable is 2 meters long. It works on a 3.5mm port, but requires a USB connection to power the LEDs on the sides. It’s not a very powerful phone, but it has enough volume to listen to your games without difficulty.

Fortrek H2 Pro

Who says it is not possible to have a helmet with a more polished design and an affordable price? Fortrek is a brand that invests heavily in entry-level models and we started our guide with the Pro H2. It has a modern design with blue LEDs and combines good comfort even with its weight of 499g.

There is a P2 and USB connection for use with a PC. Your microphone has noise cancellation to improve your communication with other players. Of course, since this is an affordable product, it will have its limitations, such as the audio quality which is only average and the cable very short.

HyperX Cloud Stinger

If we’re talking about a gamer guide, there’s no way to leave HyperX out. It is a famous brand among Brazilians and bets on several types of products, including helmets. It is an affordable model that offers a good workmanship, powerful sound, and compatibility with various platforms.

HyperX claims to use memory foam that fits different types of ears. It features 50mm drivers with well-balanced sound in the highs and mids. The bass stands out more, but it will appeal to those who like to feel the headphones vibrate with explosions in games. One cool feature is that you only have to mount the mic to mute it.

Razer Kraken X Lite

Razer offers several gaming headsets, but the company is known for one thing: its products are generally expensive. If you’re looking for a Kraken model and don’t want to pay a fortune, the X Lite is the brand new entry. It has a simpler plastic finish and a silicone-only handle, all to reduce production costs.

It doesn’t affect the quality itself, and Kraken X Lite maintains the same standard as Razer. Of course, there are some limitations such as the microphone which cannot be retracted and the simpler controls with just a button to mute the microphone and which has no volume control on the cable. However the sound quality is very good and it does not sin in comfort. Its strong point is to be compatible not only with PCs, but also with consoles and mobile phones.

Corsair HS50

Corsair is another brand that puts a lot of emphasis on gaming headphones. And if you are looking for a good option from the brand in terms of cost-benefit, then our indication falls on the HS50. It offers a good finish with a metal frame and flexible viscoelastic pads.

Like the HyperX model listed above, this one from Corsair also features 50mm drivers, ensuring distortion-free sound power even when the volume is at maximum. Your microphone also has high sound quality and is a unidirectional type with noise reduction, which prevents game sound from disturbing others in understanding what you are saying. And just like the Razer Kraken X, it’s also compatible with PS4, Xbox, and Switch.

Thermaltake Cronos Riing RGB

Speaking of gaming products, are you already thinking of RGB LEDs to configure the lighting the way you want? If you have it on your PC’s cooler, on your keyboard and mouse, why not have this customization on your headset as well? This is the idea behind Cronos Riing RGB from Thermaltake.

The customization of the lights as well as the sound can be done by the Thermaltake software. It has 7.1 audio support with 3D virtual surround. Unlike others on the list who bet on the leather finish, this one brings fabric cushions that heat up less, being a good option for those who play for many hours. It is compatible with devices with a standard 3.5mm input.

HyperX Cloud 2

If you don’t trust wireless headphones for gaming due to higher latency and are looking for a good wired option, we recommend HyperX Cloud 2. One of its strengths is the smaller sound leakage compared. to the others of our guide. If you don’t want to disturb the people around you when you are gaming, this would be the phone to go for.

The sound quality is very good. You will have very present bass and well balanced mids. Only the treble which leaves a little to be desired, giving a lot of concentration to the sound of the ‘S’, which may irritate some. The sound insulation of gaming headsets has never been put forward and the same goes with this HyperX model. Your microphone, on the other hand, is the best of anything we list, with the most effective noise cancellation.

HyperX Cloud Revolver

Are you addicted to first person shooters? So you must have already drawn your attention to HyperX’s Cloud Revolver, one of the favorite headphones for eSports gamers. What is so special about him? It brings powerful sound with its 50mm speakers and 7.1 surround sound, ensuring greater immersion and precision when you know exactly where your enemies are.

This is possible thanks to a dedicated sound card that stays on the cable and does all the audio processing. Along with Revolver, HyperX also released the Revolver S version, which costs a bit more and brings Dolby sound as an extra.

Razer Tiamat 2.2 V2

As you can see, most of the models on our list have bass oriented sound. This is to be expected, as gamers love to feel the impact of action games. Razer knows this and has released v2 of Tiamat 2.2, a headset with two subwoofers for deep bass.

Unlike the other from the brand we are listing dedicated to consoles, this one has been developed especially for PCs and if you have a good sound card dedicated to bass exploration, you will experience a powerful sound with Tiamat 2.2. And all this without forgetting the comfort.

Razer BlackShark V2

Razer has arrived with a recent novelty to the domestic market made in partnership with some of the leading pro esports players, the BlackShark V2. Thanks to this, Razer has placed 50mm triForce Titanium speakers in the product, capable of separating audio frequencies for individual adjustment of bass, midrange and treble.

In addition, it has passive noise cancellation technology and features optimized for the new gameTHX Spatial audio profiles, a feature that makes it easier to find enemies in games through 3D audio exploration. The product also includes a Razer HyperClear Cardioid microphone, with an additional USB sound card, which allows you to adjust voice gains, reduce ambient noise, and equalize the microphone.

Logitech G533

The Logitech G533 headset is one of the most advanced on our list. It delivers strong and realistic sound. Pro-G speakers produce clear bass and treble thanks to the hybrid mesh construction that dramatically reduces distortion. It works wirelessly and without loss of sound quality with a maximum distance of 15m.

The G533 has a lightweight design that adapts to the ear, making it comfortable for long gaming sessions. The sports pads are designed to allow breathing and can be removed for cleaning. Its rechargeable battery offers an average of 15 hours of autonomy. Finally, there is a microphone with an effective noise eliminator.

Astro A40

The Astro A40 is a headset specifically intended for consoles. There is a specific version for PS4 and another for Xbox, which we have selected because it is the best phone to use with Microsoft console. It comes with a dedicated MixAmp which takes care of the EQ part and also lets you control even the intensity of the surround effect. There is a button to switch between console mode and PC mode.

Its build quality is very good, as well as the level of comfort. It comes with several cable options, from a USB connection to another with an optical type. The sound quality is very good, with well balanced bass and medium bass. Don’t expect too much of the highs which tend to be a bit muffled. Its biggest weaknesses are sound insulation and sound leakage far inferior to the others mentioned.