Amazon launches drug sales and delivery service in the United States

Amazon has expanded its presence in Brazil with the opening of new distribution centers across the country. At the same time, the e-commerce giant continues to expand its market share in the United States.

This week the company launched “Amazon Pharmacy”. This new service offers the sale and home delivery of prescription drugs, and registration is quick and easy.

The average or primary user just needs to create a “secure pharmacy profile” and add information about their health plan. After this phase, the company should offer the consumer drugs in Table I: insulin, creams, analgesics and anti-inflammatories.

In addition to offering delivery within two days, Amazon also promises that Prime members will earn “up to 80% off generic drugs and 40% off brand name drugs.” However, this benefit will only be offered if the consumer pays without using their health plan.

If desired, the consumer can also purchase the drugs personally. That’s because Amazon has partnered with over 50,000 pharmacies in 45 US states.

For now, the new service is only available to US consumers. The novelty is to be tested in the country and may soon be extended to other markets.

According to data from Healthcare Weekly, the pharmaceutical industry in the United States has an annual growth rate of 3%. So it’s no surprise that Amazon wants to grab a share of this $ 312 billion market.