Niners Chemnitz part ways with Shannon Bogues

Chemnitz.

Bundesliga basketball club Niners Chemnitz ended the contract with Shannon Bogues after just a few weeks. As the newcomer announced on Tuesday, the American is now going on a basketball hunt for Polish first division club Gleiwitz. Bugs was only signed before the season. According to information from “Freie Presse”, the 23-year-old guard (playmaker), who has never been on the court in Europe before, does not have the desired playmaker qualities. This should come from the much more experienced Wes Clark who was introduced as a new addition a week and a half ago.

Clark is scheduled for the Chemnitz catch-up match on Thursday evening at Baskets Bamberg (from 6.30 p.m., live ticker on freiepresse.de). This also applies to Leon Hoppe. The 20-year-old native Niners has a dual license with Erfurt Löwen and has already been used in the third division. Given staff concerns after the corona cases last week, Hoppe has been sent back to Chemnitz. The four professionals, Malte Ziegenhagen, Filip Stanic, Luis Figge and Dominique Johnson, tested positive, are canceled for the first BBL game in club history. Although the foursome survived the illness, they cannot yet present two negative tests, which according to league rules are required to participate in the game.