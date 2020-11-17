Apple M1 may be manufactured by Samsung due to high demand for chips at TSMC

As TSMC strives to secure a patent for EUV technology, which will allow even more efficient technologies to be created in the future, its major customers appear to have a lot to fear. Especially Apple with the M1, which can be made by Samsung, because the demand for TSMC chips is higher than ever.

Reports point out that TSMC is making an effort to process orders for 5nm chips by increasing its capacity, but on the other hand, it is said that it cannot accommodate any more until the second half of 2021, as it has already reached its limit.





This is a serious problem for brands like Apple, Qualcomm, Nvidia and MediaTek, which are currently vying for the supplier. The most recent information indicates that TSMC has increased its production from 80 to 100,000 5nm chips per month, but that should not be enough.

The strong market demand is mainly due to the recent launches of the iPhone 12 which arrives with 4 models and more recently new MacBooks with Apple M1 chip.





According to reports from South Korea, Apple’s plan would be to choose Samsung to manufacture M1 processors for its Macs, since only these two companies are capable of producing 5nm chips.

To give you an idea, Apple’s current demand for 5nm processors, according to a researcher from NH Investment & Securities, is 25% of TSMC’s production capacity. This considering only the new Apple M1 from Mac.

Android Sep 28

Apple August 25

For now, Apple is totally dependent on TSMC, as it hasn’t shipped any orders to Samsung since 2015. Sources say the Cupertino-based company doesn’t fully trust its processor rival, while analysts say also claim that TSMC’s manufacturing processes are superior to South Korean’s.

Will Apple trust Samsung not to run out of stocks?

know more