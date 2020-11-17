Merkel: Sometimes corona decisions are too slow for me

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) has admitted that decisions taken with prime ministers on the corona crisis are sometimes taken too slowly.

She regrets it, also because it will cost more in the end, said Merkel on Tuesday at a conference of the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”. “If you act sooner, you can get out of the restrictions faster,” Merkel explained.

In the future, it will therefore be necessary to act more quickly when the news of an exponential increase in the number of infections – even if intensive care units are not yet so busy. “I will continue to be the impatient supporter in this matter,” assured the Chancellor. “And I’m happy with every support I get.”

Merkel also explained why in recent weeks she has often appeared more emotional and approached people than is known in public. The corona pandemic is a “challenge of the century for the whole world and for every individual,” she said. The virus is leading people to do something inhuman: to keep their distance. “That’s why I have to speak differently to people and to them,” Merkel said.

For her, Corona’s decisions were among the most difficult of her tenure. The measures are a “democratic imposition,” she said. But one thing is clear: “If we waited until the intensive care beds were fully occupied, it would be too late.”

If the deliberations between Chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister remained in the form of appeals, the meeting, according to Chancellor Helge Braun (CDU), was “not without result”. The concern to minimize personal contact has been expressed very clearly, Braun told ZDF “Morgenmagazin” on Tuesday.

Even before the meeting, some of the prime ministers had indicated that they initially did not want to adopt further tightening. On Sunday evening, the Chancellery sent a decision document and the approach was criticized.

Braun has championed this approach on ZDF. The Prime Minister’s proposals were exceeded on two points. “It would have been contact restrictions and protection against infection at school – especially with the elderly.

According to Braun, the measures should prevent the virus from spreading further among young people. The 14 to 24 age group is said to have the highest incidence in almost all federal states. Countries were invited to make suggestions on how to reduce infections in schools.

“Restrictions are always measures that are not easy for anyone,” said the Chancellor. Therefore, you need to think about it carefully. Further deliberations will take place on November 25.

SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach criticized the results of the corona consultations. “It was a missed opportunity,” Lauterbach said Tuesday on Deutschlandfunk. You are wasting precious time with delays. The draft resolution is promising, said the SPD politician. Unfortunately, most of them had not been decided. The results fell short of expectations.

Merkel and the country leaders initially agreed on Monday after several hours of deliberations to no longer tighten corona measures, but announced resolutions in a new conversation on Wednesday within a week.

If the number of infected and critically ill people has not decreased significantly by then, there could be other legally binding restrictions. “Today we warned, next week we will have to make up our minds,” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said after the deliberations.

It remains to be seen whether the closure of gastronomic and cultural institutions, initially limited to November, will actually expire at the end of the month or whether it will be extended. Merkel said that by shutting down some facilities in the leisure industry, you have come out of exponential growth and now you have to ask yourself whether you can reopen everything on December 1 or not. “And if we are still too far away, we must take the appropriate action.”

What else the federal and state governments have decided:

PRIVATE MEETINGS: Private meetings with acquaintances and parents should be limited to “a permanent home”, this also applies to children and young people. Citizens should refrain from private celebrations.

MOBILITY: Citizens are encouraged to refrain from “unnecessary private trips and day trips” and to avoid public transport as much as possible.

PHONE ILLNESS: People with respiratory illnesses should take the opportunity to ask their doctor to grant them sick leave. They should also use it to clarify if a test is needed.

PROTECTION OF GROUPS AT RISK: People particularly at risk should receive 15 FFP2 masks at a reduced price from December to protect against the coronavirus. This gives one mask per winter week. Who will benefit exactly remains to be clarified.

IMPFZENTREN: The federal and state governments predict that there will most likely be at least one vaccine approved in the first quarter of next year. The Länder must ensure that their vaccination centers and structures can then be put into operation at short notice.

INFECTION TRACKING: Since full contact tracing is often not possible, measures such as quarantine should be ordered in the event of an outbreak in a cluster – such as schools or businesses – even without a positive test result .

TECHNOLOGY: Health authorities need to use digital systems even more for contact tracing, and the Corona warning app needs to be further improved.