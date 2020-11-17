5G in Brazil: Auctions must be “technical” and “without ideology”, says TSE president

While working in the 2020 elections, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) commented on the arrival of 5G technology in Brazil. For him, the new network must be important for the universalization of Internet access.

The statement was made during an event in Valparaíso (GO) where the minister participated in the first mobile voting test. Barroso, who is also president of the Higher Electoral Court (TSE), called for the 5G auction to be “really technical”:

We must universalize and guarantee quality access to the Internet. 5G is coming and I have the firm hope that some truly technical choices will be made and the best for the Brazilian population. Science and ideology do not mix.

Although he did not quote directly, Barroso ended up making a direct reference to the possible ban on Huawei in Brazil. Indeed, the federal government has declared its support for the American “Clean Network” program.

This ends up increasing the pressure on Brasília to take a position where Huawei is excluded from the list of 5G technology providers. For now, the scenario remains uncertain. Either way, the Chinese automaker is already moving behind the scenes for a possible legal battle.

It is still too early to know what the Bolsonaro government’s position will be on the 5G auction. As much as it signals alignment with the United States, there are government wings looking for a middle ground so as not to be upset with China, which is currently Brazil’s largest trading partner.