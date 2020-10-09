Logistics Automation Market May Set New Growth Story | ABB, Toyota Industrial Equipment, KION

A new research document with title ‘Global Logistics Automation Market (2018-2023) Share, Scope, Revenue, Trends, Drivers, Challenges, Segmentation based on Component (Hardware, Software, Services) End Use Industry (E-commerce and retail, Automotive, Aerospace, Food and beverage, others) and Geography (North America, Asia Pacific, The Middle East and Africa, Europe and Latin America)’ covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as ABB, Toyota Industrial Equipment, KION, Jungheinrich, KUKA, Daifuku, Murata Machinery, Beumer Group, KNAPP, System Logistics.The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

In recent years, logistics automation has emerged as a necessity for companies. Changes in customers’ preferences are resulting in the expansion of product categories, which makes handling them difficult, given the constraints of existing supply chain practices. Customers’ expectations have also increased, with concepts like ‘last-mile delivery’ and ‘delivery on-demand’ becoming common. To improve operational efficiency and remain competitive, companies are opting for logistics automation. The global logistics automation market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% and will be worth USD 100.1 Bn by 2023.

Segmentation based on component:

The hardware segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 50% during the forecast period and will grow at a CAGR of 10.7%. Even though most companies prefer hardware products like automated conveyor systems, lift trucks, automated racks, and robotic picking for implementing logistics automation, the need for capital investments is a major deterrent. As a result, some of them opt for software solutions instead, since they are easy to integrate and are cost-effective. This segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR of 16.0%, the highest under this categorization. Moreover, as companies try to reduce their capital investments, tasks are likely to be handed over to third-party logistics automation service providers.

End use industry segment insights:

The exponential expansion of the e-commerce industry, expectations regarding swifter deliveries, and intense competition among market players are some of the major factors contributing to the growth of the logistics automation market. Thus, the e-commerce and retail segment is expected to be the highest growing end use industry in terms of logistics automation, expanding at a CAGR of 16.9% during the analysis period. By 2023, this segment is expected to hold a market share of more than 40%.

The online product delivery ecosystem and the growing preference for air transport are expected to result in a significant increase in the volume of air cargo in the coming years. To cope up, airports around the world are adopting logistics automation to increase their capacities (despite the limited availability of land), and to ensure error-free and safe handling of large volumes of freight.

Logistics automation also finds extensive applications in the food and beverage industry. The technology is well-suited for accurate product measurements, flawless packaging, and for performing tedious, repetitive tasks in tough environments like freezer warehouses.

Regional insights:

Europe and North America are mature markets, which dominated the global logistics automation sector with market shares of 33.6% and 29.2% respectively, in 2018. Most of the key players in the market are based in Europe. The logistics sector contributes significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) of countries in Europe, make it a viable avenue for investments in automation. The logistics automation market in the Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa regions are expected to exhibit higher growth in comparison to the other regions, owing to increasing investments in this sector and the presence of some significant players.

Companies covered:

– ABB

– Toyota Industrial Equipment

– KION

– Jungheinrich

– KUKA

– Daifuku

– Murata Machinery

– Beumer Group

– KNAPP

– System Logistics

