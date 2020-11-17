Dobrindt: 37,000 spam emails due to infection protection law

Current Corona ordinances need to be put on a firm legal basis with a change to the Infection Protection Act. The project is used specifically to disseminate fake news. CSU regional group leader Dobrindt speaks of “malicious lies”.

Berlin (dpa) – Ahead of the Bundestag’s vote on the infection protection law on Wednesday, many MPs received a flood of critical spam.

CSU regional group chief Alexander Dobrindt said on Tuesday ahead of a Union faction meeting in the Bundestag that his office alone had received around 37,000 such emails in the morning. The vast majority are identical with identical passages of the text. Who is behind this cannot be clarified.

There are also calls to parliamentary offices, for example in the constituency, where people have received false information, Dobrindt said. We are currently undergoing “a brutal abuse of the political debate in the networks with the deliberate use of disinformation to achieve a polarization of the society”.

The Bundestag and Bundesrat want to adopt changes to the infection protection law on Wednesday. This involves distance requirements, contact restrictions, mask requirements, store closures, and event bans. Several protests were recorded outside the Reichstag building and in the area – by opponents of Corona restrictions such as the so-called lateral thinkers and counter-protesters.

Dobrindt said he assumed it wouldn’t be seen that there would be an occupation of the Reichstag steps similar to an earlier protest by masked opponents. It also assumes that the accessibility of the Bundestag will be ensured for deputies by the police. It would be “a more than critical process if members of parliament could not access the plenary hall to vote”.

The facts about the Civil Protection Act are not widespread among critics and concerns about false information being disseminated on the internet are high, Dobrindt said. A smart communication strategy is needed to counter this. Dobrindt spoke of a malicious lie when critics called it “enabling legislation.” The point is not that the rights of parliament must be undermined, but rather strengthened. The accusations that there is no time limit are also wrong – the regulations on time limits were expressly incorporated into the law. Neither is there a requirement for vaccination and is not in the law.