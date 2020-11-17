MediaTek buys subsidiary of Intel that develops power management chips

MediaTek has managed to grow in the semiconductor market with a solid bet in the mid-processor segment with 5G support. This has led the company to conclude contracts with several manufacturers who are looking to democratize the new network.

This week, MediaTek announced another new addition to the stock market. According to the Taiwanese company, its subsidiary Richtek Technology is expected to buy Enpirion.

For those who are not familiar, Enpirion is an Intel unit responsible for producing chips for power management. Today, with the advent of 5G technology, this component has become extremely important, as the new network consumes more power. MediaTek wishes to expand its presence in this segment by developing solutions for processors, PCs and other equipment.

As of yet, the companies have yet to confirm the amount involved in completing the transaction. Either way, sources in the market say MediaTek will pay $ 85 million for Enpirion. Additionally, the company’s timeline calls for the deal to be completed this year.

Market experts report that a 4G smartphone only requires 1 to 2 power management chips. In 5G technology, this number increases to 10 components. Therefore, the acquisition of MediaTek could further strengthen the presence of the company in this segment.

It should be remembered that MediaTek also actively worked on the development of technology for servers. An example of this is that the company has to take over the supply of energy chips to Google itself.