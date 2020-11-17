Silent Base 802 from Be Quiet, the complete test

Silent Base 802 from Be Quiet

Author: Jérôme Gianoli In Boitiers 11/17/2020

With the introduction of the Silent Base 802, Be Quiet completes its range of noise-oriented boxes. Available in a classic version or with a window, it promises to fight noise while offering a spacious architecture.

The manufacturer plays the device and personalization card. It’s not about the lighting, there is no RGB, but about the dress with interchangeable panels. The set comes with a Rheobus, three 140 mm Pure Wings 2 fans or even very thick insulating mats inside to reduce noise.

We tested this Silent Base 802 window (white). Is he generous? efficient? or still silent? Judgment.

Take it easy Review Silent Base 802 Test 2020-11-17