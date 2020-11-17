📰 Urbanization results in early spring for plants but not for their pollinators

Credit: Alessandro Fisogni The effects of urbanization on biodiversity are multifaceted, which can sometimes pose a real threat to species survival. A better understanding of this ecosystem and work on the management of green spaces are essential to ensure an ecological balance.

A scientific team (A scientist is a person who devotes himself to the study of a science or sciences and dedicates himself to the study of a subject with the accuracy and the scientific methods.) For the first time estimated the effects of urbanization collectively on the phenology of flowering plants and their pollinator communities. In more urbanized areas, plants bloom earlier, while pollinators do not postpone their activity dates (the term activity can refer to an occupation.), Leading to a possible disruption of their interactions. These results were published in Oikos (August 2020) and were sent to Frontiers in the Ecology and the Environment (September 2020). The study was carried out in the Evolution, Ecology and Paleontology Laboratory (Paleontology is the science that studies the fossil remains of living things from the past and the evolutionary implications of these studies.) (EVO-ECO-PALEO – CNRS (Le The National Center for Scientific research, better known by the acronym CNRS, is the largest French public scientific research organization (EPST).) / University (A university is a university whose aim is the production of knowledge (research), its preservation and …) of Lille) in collaboration with the metropolis (A metropolis (from the Greek miter, mother and polis, city) is the capital of a geographic region or country that is at the top …) Europeans of Lille (MEL) and the city ( A city is an urban unit (a “human settlement” for the UN)) expanded and densely populated (whose houses must each be less than 200 m) as opposed to the villages) …) of Lille as part of the project (A project is an irreversible commitment with an uncertain outcome, not reproducible a priori identically, requiring support and …) CPER-Climibio.

Urbanization is one of the main threats to plants and wild pollinators, due to, among other things, habitat destruction, the “heat island effect” (in common parlance the words heat and temperature often have an equivalent meaning: what heat!) Urban “and the change in local Environmental conditions. The adequacy of the phenologies of interacting species (An interaction is an exchange of information, affects, or energy between two agents within a system. It is a reciprocal action that implies the entry into contact of subjects.) Or the “Calendar (A calendar is a system of tracking data as a function of time. These systems were invented by men to measure, share and organize time over long periods of time …) “Cycles of these species, such as flowering dates (flowering is the biological process of flower development and is influenced by the environment (light, moisture, …) for plants or Controlling the activity for pollinators Previous studies have shown that plant phenology tends to advance in spring (spring (from Latin primus, prime and tense, time, this season once marks the beginning of the year)) one of the four seasons of the temperate zones, p retreat in summer and the following winter. It occurs in urban areas versus rural areas …) but little is known about the effects of urbanization on pollinator phenology.

To understand how urbanization affects the two partners in this important mutuality, researchers simultaneously assessed the response of the flowering time of local plants and the time of flight of wild pollinators to increasing urbanization. They therefore studied the communities of plants and insects (Insectes is a French-language journal of ecology and entomology intended for a large audience of amateurs and naturalists. Produced by …) pollinators (wild bees and hoverflies1). through a gradient of urbanization in the territory (the concept of territory has become increasingly important in geography, and especially human and political geography, even if this concept is used by other sciences …) the European metropolis of Lille by choosing locations which are managed in a similar way and in collaboration with the parks and gardens.

Flower meadow with daisies and centaurs on a traffic island in a highly urbanized area. Photo credit: Alessandro Fisogni



This study was carried out by scientists from the Laboratory for Evolution, Ecology and Paleontology (EVO-ECO-PALEO – CNRS / University of Lille) and shows different reactions in plants and pollinators. The flowering of the plants showed a strong response to urbanization with a marked (the term Nette is a native name attributed in French to several species of ducks recognizable by their caps. The term is a …) progress of the flowering summit in locations with high urbanization up to four weeks earlier than in rural areas. On the contrary, the pollinators showed no displacement (in geometry, a displacement is a similarity that preserves the distances and the oriented angles. In psychoanalysis, the displacement is a defense mechanism that prevents the …) free from their phenology of activity along the Gradient.

These results suggest that a gap forms between the seasonal cycles of plants and pollinators in cities, which could lead to changes in the structure of plant-pollinator networks and have negative effects on reproduction (La Reproduction. Elements pour Eine Theory of the educational system is a joint work by Pierre Bourdieu and Jean-Claude Passeron on sociology …) and on the survival of species. If the plants are faced with a lack of pollinators, it can lead to decreased seed production. While pollinators can rely on greater mobility to find useful plants close to the locations being studied, this shift in terms of flowering time can be particularly problematic for them. They lose their habitat and, in contrast to many plants in cities, pollinators are not or only little cared for by humans (a male is an adult male of the species Modern Man (Homo sapiens) or more simply) “Male”. In contrast, the prepubescent man is …) (with the exception of the bee (Abeille is an ambiguous native name that denotes in French certain hymenopterous insects of the Apoidea superfamily. In Europe, the species is best known is Apis mellifera, which like the …) domestic).

These results, published in Oikos, also underline the importance of ecological management of green spaces to ensure the presence of flowering plants. (All that are contained as a quantity of the existing are often interpreted as a world or universe.) Throughout the season (The season is a period of the year in which a relative constancy of climate and temperature is observed. It lasts about three months (see table solstice and …) to support pollinators in urban areas.

Bumblebee (Bombus pascuorum) looking for nectar on a knapweed in a flowering meadow in an urban area. Photo credit: Alessandro Fisogni



The hoverflies are Diptera, which are flies that generally resemble bees and whose adults use the flower resources for food.

