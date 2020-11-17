Inno Day: Oppo presents a smartphone with rollable screen and augmented reality glasses

After a few teasers released in recent days showing what would be showcased at this year’s Oppo innovation event Inno Day 2020, the Chinese manufacturer has finally showcased its conceptual devices that anticipate the future we’ll see in a few years.

The highlight was, without a doubt, the Oppo X 2021, the brand’s roll-up smartphone which is a traditional bar-shaped smartphone when you need it, and which transforms into a small compact tablet when you need it. magnification of the screen.

The Oppo X 2021 is an alternative to foldable smartphones, as it allows the screen of the device to always be in a standard format that we are used to, without neglecting the possibility of changing the body of the device when the extension of the display.

Curiosity November 12

Departures 09 nov.

There was a lot of questioning, before his presentation, how the scrolling mechanism of the screen would work: would users need to pull out or would there be a button on the screen to increase and decrease the display? The answer is for a region on the side of the body which, by sliding the finger, activates the internal gears and motors to transform the smartphone into a tablet or vice versa.

The concept smartphone has a single 6.7-inch OLED display in smartphone mode, and when extended, adopts a 7.4-inch size in a more square format.

Oppo claims to have designed and developed its own internal components for opening and closing the smartphone, based on 117 patents, 12 of which relate to the screen and body rotation mechanism.

As a concept smartphone, Oppo did not give details on the hardware or even on the possible release date of the device. Although its name is Oppo X 2021, there is no guarantee that the device will actually be released to the public next year.





The second concept product presented by the company was the Oppo AR Glass 2021. As the name already suggests very clearly, an augmented reality glasses.

The company claims the new model is almost 75% lighter than the previous version (which was on display at the Inno Day event last year), adopts an OLED panel on each lens with a 0.71 screen inch, in addition to offering a set of cameras for gesture recognition, a 3D ToF sensor and a common camera.

The glasses should be connected to a smartphone (and the presentation uses the Oppo Find X2 Pro) for superior processing performance.

Finally, Oppo also introduced an augmented reality app called CybeReal. The idea is to offer a high precision locating system with centimeters of error margin, in addition to extreme speed accuracy, with a difference of a few milliseconds between the movement and the speed display on the screen.

Oppo hasn’t given many details on the app, but the company is expected to present some news in the coming months or until the next Inno Day event in 2021.