RB Leipzig professional Hwang isolated after a corona outbreak

rej November 17, 2020

Leipzig (AP) – After the Corona outbreak in the South Korean national soccer team, the team surrounding striker Hee-chan Hwang of Bundesliga club RB Leipzig are in isolation in a hotel in Vienna. The team can only leave the team hotel for training sessions. As reported by the “Sportbuzzer” internet portal, five players and a supervisor have tested positive for the corona virus. Freiburg Bundesliga professional Changhoon Kwon is among those infected. Hwang himself should be fine.

The South Koreans had played a friendly against Mexico on Saturday in Vienna. Professional RB Hwang came on in the 68th minute. Whether a test match between the South Koreans against Qatar, scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, can take place is still open and depends, among other things, on the corona tests carried out on Monday.

